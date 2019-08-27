KINGSLEY POLICE CHIEF ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA

The police chief of Kingsley, Iowa has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge that he injured his wife.

Plymouth County District Court records say 51-year-old Joseph Hoover entered the written plea Monday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.

Hoover is chief of the Kingsley force, but he’s been suspended with pay.

The records say Hoover acknowledged to sheriff’s deputies that he struck his wife with a forearm and shoulder during their altercation July 19.

A trial date hasn’t been set.