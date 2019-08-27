JOHN HENRY SCULPTURE ABOUT TO TURN BLUE

The makeover is nearly completed for one of Sioux City’s best known sculptures.

Art Center director Al Harris Fernandez says the John Henry sculpture titled “Sioux City”, better known as “The French Fries,” for its former bright yellow color and shape, is being restored and repainted a different color:

A battleship gray primer coat has been added before the primary blue color is painted on:

Residents voted last fall to change the color of the 40-year-old sculpture from yellow to either blue or red.

Harris Fernandez says the sculpture will likely be re-dedicated next month:

The sculptor, John Henry, had given permission to change the color of the 56-foot tall steel and aluminum sculpture if that’s what people wanted.