BOB WOODWARD TO SPEAK AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE

Journalism icon Bob Woodward will provide Morningside College’s annual Waitt Lecture in Eppley Auditorium this fall.

Woodward is best known for his coverage of the Watergate scandal with Carl Bernstein which also lead to the book “All The President’s Men”.

The work earned him his first shared Pulitzer Prize in 1973.

Woodward received his second shared Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for his coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He is an associate editor of The Washington Post where he has worked since 1971.

During his storied career, he has also received nearly every major American journalism.

Woodward will speak on Wednesday, October 9th, at 7:30 p.m.

His topic will be “The State of the American Presidency: Addressing the Lay of the Land Pre-Iowa Caucus.”

The event is free and open to the public.