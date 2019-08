BOB SCOTT TO SEEK NEW TERM AS MAYOR

BOB SCOTT SAYS HE WILL RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM AS MAYOR OF SIOUX CITY:

ONE OF SCOTT’S GOALS MOVING FORWARD IS TO FINALIZE RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT:

SCOTT PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS MAYOR FROM 1990 TO 97, AND AGAIN BEGINNING IN 2011.

HE WAS ELECTED TO TERMS ON THE CITY COUNCIL IN 1986, 1990 AND 1994.

MARIA RUNDQUIST IS THE ONLY OTHER CANDIDATE OFFICIALLY RUNNING FOR MAYOR.

THE DEADLINE TO FILE FOR THIS YEAR’S MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL RACE IS THURSDAY, AUGUST 29TH AT 5PM.