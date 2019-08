BAKER’S SAY SOUTH SIOUX COUNCIL WANTS TO SILENCE RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY ODOR ISSUES

BAKER’S SAY SOUTH SIOUX COUNCIL WANTS TO SILENCE RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY ODOR...

TWO SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WHO HAVE MOUNTED A RECALL EFFORT AGAINST SEVERAL SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS AND THEIR MAYOR ARE UPSET WITH THE DECISION BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO SUSPEND PUBLIC COMMENTS AT THEIR MEETINGS.

ROB BAKER AND HIS WIFE MARIE LAUNCHED THE RECALL PETITION AGAINST MAYOR ROD KOCH AND FIVE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL.

ROB BAKER SAYS THE COUNCIL DECISION TO NOT ALLOW PUBLIC COMMENTS AT MEETINGS HURTS THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY:

BAKER SAYS PEOPLE WILL BE CONTACTING THE NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE TO QUESTION THE COUNCIL ACTION:

THE BAKERS ARE AMONG SEVERAL RESIDENTS SUING THE CITY AND BIG OX ENERGY OVER ODOR ISSUES THAT DISPLACED THEM FROM THEIR HOMES.

MARIE BAKER SAYS THAT GROUP OF CITIZENS IS NOW BEING KEPT FROM SPEAKING AT COUNCIL MEETINGS:

MAYOR ROD KOCH HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE AT CITY HALL LAST TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND DISPUTED ALLEGATIONS FROM THE BAKERS.

BAKER WAS ASKED TO LEAVE THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS BEFORE THAT NEWS CONFERENCE AS THE CITY WAS NOT HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING.