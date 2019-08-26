SEARCHERS LOOK FOR MISSING DICKINSON COUNTY MAN

Authorities in northwest Iowa are searching for a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 24-year-old Vincent Harvey.

Harvey was last seen around 11:30 Saturday night near the docks at Parks Marina on Lake Okoboji.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Spirit Lake Fire Department and the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team searching both land and water around the area.

Harvey was last seen. Harvey is a 2014 graduate of St. Edmond high school in Fort Dodge and played football and wrestled for Iowa Central Community College before graduating in 2016.