ROBBERY SUSPECT RUNS AWAY FROM SIOUX CITY FACILITY

AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A SIOUX COUNTY MAN WHO RAN AWAY FROM A SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY SUNDAY NIGHT.

23-YEAR-OLD LEANDRO VALDEZ HAD BEEN CONVICTED OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY AND OTHER CRIMES IN SIOUX COUNTY.

VALDEZ IS A FIVE FOOT FOUR INCH TALL HISPANIC MALE AND WEIGHS 177 POUNDS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT LOCAL POLICE.