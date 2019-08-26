RETIRED ADMIRAL SETS SAIL ON U.S. SENATE CAMPAIGN

A fourth Iowa Democrat has entered the primary race to try and unseat Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.

Admiral Mike Franken retired from the U.S. Navy nearly two years ago and is running for the Senate seat held by retired Iowa National Guard soldier Joni Ernst.

The 61-year-old Franken retired as a three-star admiral after a 39 year career in the military.

He and his wife bought a house and moved to Sioux City this spring.

Franken, the youngest of nine children, grew up near Sioux Center.

He released an announcement video Monday, mentioning that during a critical Pentagon meeting about going to war in Iraq, he voted no.

The Navy’s biography for Franken shows he commanded several guided missile destroyers in the U.S. fleet and served in a variety of leadership posts in U.S. military operations in Africa.

He has also served as a liaison for the Navy on Capitol Hill.