NEBRASKA UNVEILS HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES GOALS

NEBRASKA OFFICIALS HAVE LAID OUT 15 PRIORITY INITIATIVES FOR THE STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES FOR THE NEXT YEAR.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE MONDAY TO DISCUSS THE 4TH ANNUAL PLAN, AND BEGAN MY TALKING ABOUT ITS ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS:

OC……….DISRUPT THEIR LIVES. ;28

C-E-O DANNETTE SMITH SAYS SHE HAS DEVELOPED A 4-PRONGED APPROACH AS THE NEW HEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT:

OC………..INTERNAL INFRASTRUCTURE. :18

SMITH SAYS THE INITIATIVES WILL BUILD ON LAST YEAR’S PROGRESS AND CONTINUE THE MISSION TO BE ACCOUNTABLE, TRANSPARENT AND FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE