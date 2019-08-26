MRHD CONTRIBUTES $1MILLION TO EXPO CENTER

The Siouxland Expo Center project in the old South Bottoms area of town near the former Stockyards received a big financial boost Monday.

Dakin Schultz, President of Missouri River Historical Development, presented a check to Mayor Bob Scott at the city council meeting;

The check was for one million dollars.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in June for the 104,000 square foot multi-purpose building that will be used for recreational activities as well as agricultural and major community events.

In total, the project has received financial contributions from over 30 businesses in the community.

The building will be owned by the non-profit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

The project is anticipated to be completed by June 1st of 2020.