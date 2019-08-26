KEYSTONE PIPELINE OPPONENTS SAY THEY WILL CONTINUE THEIR FIGHT

The attorney for Nebraska landowners who have opposed the building of the Keystone XL Pipeline in that state says the legal battle over the project will continue.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of regulators who voted in 2017 to green-light a route through the state.

But attorney Brian Jorde of the Domina Law Group says the court ruling doesn’t mean construction of the $8 billion crude oil pipeline will start soon:

The Nebraska Public Service Commission had voted 3-2 in favor of an “alternative route” for the project instead of developer TC Energy’s preferred pathway for the pipeline.

Opponents filed a lawsuit arguing the company didn’t follow all the required procedures for the route that was approved:

Jorde says while the Nebraska Supreme Court ruling ends their efforts in state courts, they are looking at other options:

The court’s decision removes one of the last major hurdles for the project, which has been mired in lawsuits and regulatory hearings since it was proposed in 2008.