CAPTAIN AL HAYNES, PILOT OF FLIGHT 232 DIES AT AGE 87

CAPTAIN AL HAYNES, THE PILOT OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 THAT CRASHED IN SIOUX CITY IN JULY OF 1989, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 87.

THE DC-10 AIRLINER SUFFERED COMPLETE HYDRAULIC FAILURE ENROUTE FROM DENVER TO CHICAGO WITH 296 PEOPLE ON BOARD.

HAYNES AND CAPTAIN DENNIS FITCH MANAGED TO GUIDE THE AIRLINER TO SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, WHERE IT CRASH LANDED AS A FLEET OF AMBULANCES AND FIRE TRUCKS WAITED AT THE SCENE.

MIRACULOUSLY, 185 PEOPLE SURVIVED THE FIERY CRASH, WITH 111 OTHERS PERISHING.

LARRY FINLEY, DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICAN AIR MUSEUM, BECAME FRIENDS WITH HAYNES.

HE SAYS HAYNES LOVED THE COMMUNITY OF SIOUX CITY, AND THE RESPONSE THE CITY GAVE IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE CRASH TO THE PASSENGERS AND CREW.

OC………TO YOUR AIRPORT. ;21

FINLEY SAYS HAYNES NEVER CONSIDERED HIMSELF A HERO, AND DEEPLY REGRETTED THE LOSS OF LIFE IN THE CRASH:

OC………..THEY WERE ALL RESPONSIBLE. ;23

BUT WITHOUT THE PERSEVERANCE OF THE CREW, THE OUTCOME COULD HAVE ENDED IN GREATER LOSS OF LIFE, AS NO DOMESTIC AIRLINER HAD EVER EXPERIENCED COMPLETE HYDRAULIC FAILURE BEFORE:

OC………FINAL SOLUTION. :23

HAYNES DIED SUNDAY AT A SEATTLE HOSPITAL.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR CAPTAIN AL HAYNES ARE PENDING.