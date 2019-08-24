SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT & STANDOFF

A Sioux City man is in jail facing several charges after a brief pursuit on the city’s westside Friday afternoon.

21-year -old Dalton Keeler’s charges include eluding, assaulting a police officer, and carrying a concealed and dangerous weapon.

Police spotted Keeler, who was wanted on a warrant for meth possession at West 14th and Ross Streets around 4:30pm.

When an officer attempted to arrest him, Keeler fled, running inside a house that police say he kicked the back door in to gain entry.

He stayed inside for nearly an hour, before finally surrendering.

Keeler is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,300 bond.