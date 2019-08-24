KING EXPLAINS RAPE & INCEST COMMENTS IN DES MOINES

Iowa Congressman Steve King says he wishes he’d phrased a recent statement about abortion differently, but the statement “was objectively honest and accurate.”

Last week, King told a central Iowa group that given “all the rape and pillage” over the centuries, there might not be any population of the world left if all the “products of rape and incest” were removed from “all the family trees.”

King hosted a news conference in Des Moines Friday to discuss the topic.

King says the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” carries that message, as an angel showed the film’s main character what life in his community would have been like had he not been born.

King was joined at Friday’s news conference by a handful of people who, like King, support an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest.

“Save the One” president Rebecca Kiesling was born after her mother was assaulted and raped.

She thanked King for his comments and accused King’s critics of classifying those who are conceived in rape as “sub-human.”

Personhood Iowa executive director Tim Overlin says King is among the few politicians who have “gone to the wall” on the abortion issue.