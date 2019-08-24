IVOR DAVIS – MANSON EXPOSED: A Reporter’s 50-Year Journey into Madness and Murder

Author: Ivor Davis

Book: MANSON EXPOSED: A Reporter’s 50-Year Journey into Madness and Murder

Publishing: Cockney Kid Publishing (July 22, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

American based Foreign correspondent Ivor Davis, delivers a gripping, “I was there” eye witness, inside story about the most notorious murder spree of the 20th century.

In Manson Exposed: A Reporter’s Fifty-Year Journey into Madness and Murder, Davis is the brutally honest guide to this true crime horror story.

In this mix of personal memoir, criticism, and investigative journalism, Davis delivers a truly original take on the byzantine case that terrified and mesmerized the nation, including his new conclusion that THE BEATLES DIDN’T MAKE THEM DO IT.

Davis was on the front lines of the story and offers vivid, personal accounts, interviews and hitherto unknown details from the very beginning right up to the death of the blue collar psycho named Charles Manson.

He charts the tragic inside stories not only of the those murdered but of the long list of Collateral Damage victims: the rock star, the Oscar winning director and the entertainment legends, whose lives were also destroyed by Charles Manson and his crackpot acolytes.