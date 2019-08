FIVE INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROLLOVER CRASH

FIVE PEOPLE WERE INJURED FRIDAY NIGHT IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

LE MARS POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF A PT CRUISER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE ON KEY AVENUE NEAR HIGHWAY C-38, ENTERED A DITCH AND ROLLED.

ALL FIVE OCCUPANTS WERE EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE AND INJURED.

21-YEAR-OLD KEITH BALL JUNIOR AND 18-YEAR-OLD DEJA ARCHER OF SIOUX CITY WERE FLOWN TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

18-YEAR-OLD TREVOR CROSS OF SIOUX CITY AND 18-YEAR-OLD BREANNA KONZ OF REMSEN WERE TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

19-YEAR-OLD KYRESE WEBER OF SIOUX CITY WAS

BROUGHT TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.