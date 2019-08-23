POWELL BROADCASTING LAUNCHES “SPIRIT 712” RADIO

Powell Broadcasting has announced the launch of Spirit 712, an online contemporary Christian music radio station.

Station coordinator Dave Grosenheider says you access the station differently instead of tuning in on your traditional radios:

OC …………..Spirit 712 dot com. ;15

Playing “Today’s Christian Hits and Yesterday’s Favorites,” Spirit 712 will also feature local information and artists:

OC……….Jill Miller. ;23

Grosenheider says launching the station fulfills a longtime goal:

OC………make this happen. :16

The website also explains how to download the mobile apps and the station’s Instagram and Facebook page are additional ways to connect with Spirit 712.