LEVERING TO SERVE UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison in a plea agreement reached Friday in Woodbury County District Court.

31-year-old Daniel Levering pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Levering must serve a minimum of 35 years in prison for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Vincent Walker of Winnebago on July 23rd of 2017.

Police say Levering was among three people who assaulted Walker while he was washing his car in Sioux City.

Levering stabbed Walker several times while a second suspect struck Walker with a baseball bat.

Walker later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Levering apologized to Walker’s family, including the victim’s children:

OC…………rest of my life. ;15

The sentencing hearing was interrupted three times by people shouting from the gallery that Levering did not commit the crime or should not agree to the plea deal.

Judge Patrick Tott ordered those people removed from the courtroom:

OC………..shout sfx :10

Judge Tott also ruled that Levering should pay $150,000 to Walker’s family.

The judge also stated that Levering had no ability to pay that restitution, and that he would receive credit for time served in the Woodbury County Jail.