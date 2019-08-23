HARD ROCK TO START SPORTS BETTING IN SEPTEMBER (Update)

It will be at least few more weeks before Sioux City’s Hard Rock casino begins sports betting.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved an agreement with a sports betting company for the Hard Rock on Thursday:

Brian Ohorilko is administrator of the IRGC:

Mike Adams, Hard Rock’s Vice President of operations, says the casino hopes to start sports betting in a few weeks:

Adams says Hard Rock hopes to launch it’s mobile platform in mid-October.

The sports betting in the casino will take place in the former wine bar area:

Anthony Torres will manage Hard Rock’s Sports Book:

Torres says a lot of customers are asking when they can start betting on sports at Hard Rock.

He says one of every four calls received is about sports betting.

Ohorilko says he’s has a chance to talk a little with the casino managers that got up on and running on the first day last Thursday.

This is considered the trial run period — as sports gambling is really expected to get busy with the kickoff of the college and professional football season.

Updated 8/23/19 5:52pm