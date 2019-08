FIRST DAY OF CLASSES FOR SIOUX CITY STUDENTS INCLUDES NEW BRYANT SCHOOL

FRIDAY WAS THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES IN SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC AND CATHOLIC SCHOOLS.

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN STARTED HIS DAY AT 6AM, BRINGING BREAKFAST TO AND GREETING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS AS THEY LEFT ON THEIR MORNING ROUTES:

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THERE ARE AROUND 15,000 STUDENTS ENROLLED AND SERVED BY 2400 STAFF MEMBERS THIS YEAR.

HE ATTENDED A SPECIAL FIRST DAY CEREMONY AT THE BRAND NEW BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON JENNINGS STREET:

AROUND 450 STUDENTS ARE ENROLLED IN THE NEW SCHOOL.

ONE OF THEM, DOMINIC DEWALL, ATTENDED THE OLD BRYANT SCHOOL AS A KINDERGARTNER.

HE IS NOW A 5TH GRADER AT THE NEW SCHOOL AND APPRECIATES SOMETHING THE OTHER SCHOOL LACKED:

MEANWHILE ONLY FRESHMEN STUDENTS REPORT TO BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL FRIDAY.

THE SOPHOMORES, JUNIORS AND SENIORS REPORT ON MONDAY.