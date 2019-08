STATES BEGIN FIGHTING BACK AGAINST ROBOCALLS

ROBOCALLS TRYING TO SCAM PEOPLE INTO THINKING THEY OWE MONEY OR COULD BE ARRESTED CONTINUE TO BE A PROBLEM ACROSS AMERICA.

ONE CALL RECEIVED THURSDAY, WHICH WE HAVE EDITED SPECIFIC NUMBER INFORMATION OUT OF, CLAIMS AN ARREST WARRANT HAS BEEN ISSUED AGAINST THE RECIPIENT BECAUSE OF UNPAID FEDERAL TAXES

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS AUTHORITIES DON’T CONTACT INDIVIDUALS IN THAT MANNER:

AND DUTLER SAYS IF YOU GET A CALL FROM A PHONE NUMBER YOU DON’T RECOGNIZE, THEN DON’T ANSWER THE CALL:

DUTLER SAYS IF YOU DO ANSWER THE CALL, DO NOT GIVE OUT ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION:

THANKS TO A BI-PARTISAN COALITION OF 51 ATTORNEY GENERALS, A DOZEN PHONE COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO ADOPT EIGHT PRINCIPLES TO FIGHT ILLEGAL ROBOCALLS.

THAT INCLUDES IMPLEMENTING CALL BLOCKING TECHNOLOGY AT NO COST TO CONSUMERS AND MONITORING NETWORKS FOR ROBOCALL TRAFFIC.