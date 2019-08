FRIDAY IS THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES IN SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS.

THAT INCLUDES THE FIRST OFFICIAL DAY AT THE NEW BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT 3040 JENNINGS STREET ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THURSDAY EVENING A “BACK TO SCHOOL” NIGHT WAS HELD AT EACH OF THE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO REACQUAINT STUDENTS WITH THEIR BUILDINGS.

ONLY FRESHMEN STUDENTS REPORT TO BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL FRIDAY.

THE SOPHOMORES, JUNIORS AND SENIORS REPORT MONDAY.