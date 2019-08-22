Home Local News SIOUX CITY COUPLE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Two Sioux City residents have pleaded not guilty to human trafficking related charges in federal court.

37-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas and 40-year-old Amy Francisco are charged with counts of encouraging an alien to enter the United States in violation of law and unlawful possession of identification documents.

The couple allegedly brought a young girl and her alleged father from Guatemala into the United States.

Trial in the case was set for October 7th in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

