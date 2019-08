MIRACLE RIDERS REACH NEW YORK STATE ON CMN JOURNEY

A HALF DOZEN MOTORCYCLE RIDERS HAVE MADE IT TO THE STATE OF NEW YORK ON THEIR 12 DAY RIDE TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE LOCAL CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW IS ONE OF SIX “MIRACLE RIDERS” WHO HOPE TO RAISE $50,000 ON THEIR 5000 MILE JOURNEY THROUGH 30 EASTERN STATES:

DREW AND THE RIDERS ARE MEETING PLENTY OF PEOPLE ALONG THE RIDE, GATHERING SUPPORT FOR THEIR EFFORT:

THEY’VE ENCOUNTERED A LITTLE RAIN BUT HE SAYS OVERALL IT’S BEEN A GOOD TRIP SO FAR.

THE SHERIFF REMINDS YOU THAT LOCAL RESIDENTS MAY CONTRIBUTE TO C-M-N HERE AT HOME:

THIS IS THE 4TH YEAR THE LOCAL RIDERS HAVE TAKEN THE JOURNEY, AND DREW’S SECOND TRIP.