EVERETT APARTMENTS GIVE NEW LIFE TO 1888 SCHOOL BUILDING

A FORMER SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BUILT IN 1888 HAS BEEN REMODELED INTO A 20 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

DARIN SMITH OF ARCH ICON WAS THE DEVELOPER WHO LED THE CONVERSION OF EVERETT ELEMENTARY INTO THE ONE TO FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENTS.

HE SAYS STATE AND FEDERAL HISTORIC TAX CREDITS HELPED FINANCE THE 4.8 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT:

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST TOURED THE APARTMENTS AND WAS IMPRESSED WITH THE PROJECT.

SHE HAS INTRODUCED A MEASURE TO KEEP HOUSING VOUCHERS ISSUED TO IOWANS KEPT HERE IN THE STATE FOR USE AT DEVELOPMENTS LIKE THE EVERETT APARTMENTS.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE SAYS THE PROJECT PROVIDES NEW HOUSING FOR AN AREA OF SIOUX CITY THAT CAN USE IT:

ARCH ICON ALSO CONVERTED THE FORMER CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ANNEX INTO WHAT IS NOW KNOWN AS THE ABERDEEN APARTMENTS.