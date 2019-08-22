BIDEN, IOWA LEADERS, UPSET OVER REFINERY ETHANOL WAIVERS

Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Trump’s trade policies are “beating up” on American farmers and the administration’s ethanol waivers for oil companies are a “gigantic mistake.”

Biden spoke at a Wednesday forum in Ankeny hosted by Des Moines Area Community College and Iowa Public Television.

His remarks on ethanol came at the same time Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Ag Secretary Mike Naig issued a statement, saying the E-P-A’s decision had broken Trump’s promise to farmers.