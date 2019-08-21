TWO SIOUX CITYANS FOUND GUILTY ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty in federal court in Sioux City.

60-year-old Bradley McPeek, Sr. was convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

At his plea hearing, McPeek admitted that from July of 2017 through December of 2018, he participated in the distribution of more than 1.5 kilograms of meth in Sioux City.

McPeek distributed methamphetamine at his residence that was within 1000 feet of Cook Park.

McPeek admitted that he and others would regularly travel to Omaha to obtain meth to bring back to Sioux City to split up and distribute to others.

Sentencing will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

McPeek faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

37-year-old Billy Soule was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At his plea hearing, Soule admitted that from about October of 2018 through January of this year he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than 300 grams of pure meth in the Sioux City, area.

During a traffic stop in January, Soule was found in possession of over more than 4 ounces of pure methamphetamine, which he intended to distribute to other persons.

Soule’s sentencing will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 year’s imprisonment.