JORDAN HENRY TRIAL DATE PUSHED BACK 8-10 WEEKS

THE TRIAL OF A SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER AND STARTING A HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL AT LEAST NOVEMBER.

29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY WAS SCHEDULED TO GO TO TRIAL ON SEPTEMBER 17TH ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN THE MURDER OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON.

IN A HEARING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN AGREED TO A REQUEST BY HENRY’S ATTORNEY TO DELAY THE TRIAL EIGHT TO TEN WEEKS SO WITNESSES AND EXPERTS COULD BE SCHEDULED TO APPEAR.

LAST SPRING HENRY HAD SENT A LETTER TO THE JUDGE STATING HE WANTED TO PLEAD GUILTY, BUT HE LATER WITHDREW THE LETTER.

A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET YET IN THE CASE.