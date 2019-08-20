SOUTH SIOUX CITY ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

A South Sioux City man suspected of an armed robbery near Atokad Park earlier this month has been arrested.

19-year-old Alex Ramirez is charged with robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Authorities say Ramirez allegedly committed the robbery on August 2nd in South Sioux City.

Ramirez was located while traveling from Jackson to South Sioux City on August 16th and was taken into custody without incident.

He is lodged in the Dakota County Jail.