RECALL PETITION LAUNCHED AGAINST SOUTH SIOUX COUNCIL MEMBERS BY DISPLACED RESIDENTS

TWO SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WHO WERE DISPLACED FROM THEIR HOME BY ODORS THEY SAY CAME THROUGH THE CITY’S SEWER SYSTEM FROM BIG OX ENERGY HAVE A LAUNCHED A RECALL PETITION TO RECALL MAYOR ROD KOCH AND FIVE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL.

ROB BAKER AND HIS WIFE MARIE HAVE LAUNCHED THE PETITION ONLINE CLAIMING NEGLIGENCE AND IRRESPONSIBILITY ON THE PART OF THE COUNCIL REGARDING BIG OX AND THE WELFARE OF AFFECTED RESIDENTS.

HE SAYS THE ISSUES GO BEYOND WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM WITH THE BIG OX ENERGY ODOR PROBLEM:

MAYOR ROD KOCH HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE AT CITY HALL TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND DISPUTES BAKERS NEWEST ALLEGATIONS:

BAKER AND OTHER DISPLACED RESIDENTS HAVE SUED THE CITY AND BIG OX OVER THE ODOR AND SEWAGE ISSUES, WHICH OCCURRED BEGINNING LATE IN 2016.

BAKER WAS ASKED TO LEAVE THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS BEFORE THE NEWS CONFERENCE AS THE CITY WAS NOT HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING.

HE TALKED TO MEDIA OUTSIDE CITY HALL AFTERWARDS:

THE MAYOR SAYS THE CITY HAS ALWAYS HAD THE BEST INTERESTS OF ITS CITIZENS AS A PRIORITY, AND SAYS MOST OF THE RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY THE ODORS SETTLED WITH THE CITY AND ARE BACK IN THEIR HOMES.

KOCH SAYS BAKER AND OTHERS DECIDED AGAINST SETTLING WITH THE CITY:

