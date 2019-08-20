CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP FOR IOWA NATIONAL GUARD ANNOUNCED

Governor Kim Reynolds has selected a new commander for the Iowa National Guard:

Major General Benjamin Corell replaces Brigadier General Stephen Osborn, who’d held the post temporarily following the retirement of Major General Tim Orr.

Most recently Corell commanded the 34th Infantry Division.

The assignment included a nearly yearlong deployment to Kuwait:

Corell commanded the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division from June 2010 to June 2012 and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Corell was born in Manchester and raised in Strawberry Point. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in January 1986.

