WARREN SPEAKS ON NATIVE AMERICAN ISSUES AT SIOUX CITY FORUM

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was among eight Democratic presidential candidates scheduled to speak in Sioux City this week at the Frank LaMere Presidential Candidate Forum.

Warren took the stage at the Orpheum Theater Monday morning and brought up the controversy over her claims of Native American ancestry:

Warren has said that based on family stories, she grew up in Oklahoma believing she had Native American ancestors.

She spoke on her plan to address issues of concern among Native Americans:

Warren promised that if she’s elected president, she’ll honor treaty obligations with Native Americans and indigenous peoples — and protect tribal lands.

Marianne Williamson was the first candidate to speak.

She said the U.S. government should apologize for various actions it has taken against Native Americans over the years.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and Governor Steve Bullock were scheduled to speak Monday afternoon.

