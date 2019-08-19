SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO HOST OPEN HOUSE ON WASTEWATER PLAN

South Sioux City will host an open house Tuesday evening to give community members an opportunity to review findings and provide written comments on a draft strategy for long term wastewater treatment.

The open house will take place at the South Sioux Fire Department’s Memorial Hall at 201 W. 16th Street from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will not be a formal presentation, but engineering consultants and city staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The wastewater treatment study process was started in late 2018 due to the City of Sioux City providing notice of their plans to terminate the sewage treatment agreement with the city, and also the ceasing of operations by the Big Ox Energy Facility in April.