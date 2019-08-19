LOTS OF WATER STILL COMING FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESERVOIRS

The big reservoirs on the Missouri River system are slowly dropping as the Corps of Engineers continues to move spring and summer runoff downriver.

Mike Swenson with the Corps in Omaha says most of their flood storage is still in use:

OC……occupied :15

Swenson says downstream releases will hold steady for at least the next three weeks;

OC….from the reservoirs. ;11

Swenson says releases from the Fort Randall Dam will be from 62-66,000 C.F.S. this week as that reservoir is still seven feet higher than normal; for this time of year.

Jerry Oster WNAX