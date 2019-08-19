IOWA STATE FAIR SETS ATTENDANCE RECORDS

The 2019 Iowa State Fair concluded Sunday, with the event crushing attendance records on individual days and racking up a total of 1,170,375 attendees over the 11 day celebration.

Unseasonably nice weather, an outstanding Grandstand lineup, competition from livestock to quilts, new programming, over 50 new foods, and a national stump speech spotlight combined to draw the big crowds to the fairgrounds.

The total bested the previous records of 1,130,260 set in 2018 and the 1,117,398 set in 2015.

The Iowa State Fair ranks among the largest Fairs in the nation with consistent attendance over 1 million and has been recording attendance numbers over 1 million visitors since 2002.

Three different one day records were set in 2019.