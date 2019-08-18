MIDWEST SHRINERS TO CONVENE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK

Sioux City’s Abu Bekr Shrine Temple will host the Central States

Shrine Association Summer Session this week, from Wednesday through Saturday.

Abu Bekr Potentate Todd Saunders says more than 2000 Shriners from 22 Temples are expected to attend and compete:

OC………like that. :10

Saunders says there will also be two parades, the first in Downtown Sioux City Thursday evening at 6:30 pm on 3rd Street, west to Pierce, and ending at the Tyson Events Center.

OC……..to see. :17

The second parade will be in South Sioux City on Saturday morning at 9:30 am, on Dakota Avenue from 12th Street to 27th Street.

Besides appearing at community parades, the Shriners are most known for their hospitals and work with children needing medical attention;

OC……now too. ;11

The closest Shrine Hospital to Sioux City is based in the Twin-Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.