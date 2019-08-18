FLAGS LOWERED TO HONOR LYON COUNTY DEPUTY

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Monday until sunset in honor of fallen Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy, Stephanie Schreurs.

Deputy Schreurs, a 24-year veteran with the department, died from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Tuesday, August 13th.

Her burial service will take place Monday in the town of Alvord.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex, as well as all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.