DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER

Law officers across Iowa will start a two-week enforcement effort on the state’s highways today (Friday) as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Patrick Hoye, spokesman for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says August and Labor Day weekend are among the deadliest times to travel Iowa’s roads.

OC….ACTIVITIES :13

He offers a few simple recommendations for motorists.

OC….WANT TO DO :18

Hoye says there were five traffic fatalities in Iowa over Labor Day weekend last year.