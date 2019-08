BIG GIVE ORGANIZERS GEAR UP FOR ONLINE FUNDRAISING PUSH

PLANS ARE BEING FINALIZED FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL ‘BIG GIVE’ TO BENEFIT SIOUXLAND NON-PROFITS.

ORGANIZER REBECCA KROHN SAYS LAST YEAR’S INITIAL EFFORT BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION CELEBRATED THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY BY HELPING LOCAL AGENCIES;

THIS YEAR’S ONLINE DAY OF GIVING WILL TAKE PLACE OCTOBER 1ST:

KROHN SAYS YOU MAY GIVE TO AS MANY OF THE AGENCIES AS YOU WISH WHEN YOU GO ONLINE AT SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE DOT ORG:

KROHN IS RETIRING FROM THE FOUNDATION AFTER THE BIG GIVE ON OCTOBER FIRST.

KATIE ROBERTS WILL TAKE OVER AS DIRECTOR.