SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY KICKS OFF 2019-20 CAMPAIGN

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND KICKED OFF ITS ANNUAL FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING WITH THE THEME “CHANGE THE GAME”.

RENEE AND BRENT BEAULIEU ARE CHAIRING THE ANNUAL EFFORT:

OC……….THE DONATING SIDE. :17

LAST YEAR THE CAMPAIGN WAS ABLE TO RAISE $3,460,000 TO PROVIDE MORE THAN 42,000 SERVICES THROUGH 74 LOCAL PROGRAMS.

BRENT SAYS THE GOAL THIS YEAR IS TO DO A LITTLE BETTER:

OC…….THE COMMUNITY. ;12

RENEE SAYS THE CAMPAIGN IS OFF TO A GREAT START THANKS TO EARLY CONTRIBUTORS:

OC…………WRAPPED UP THEIR CAMPAIGNS. ;10

THE KICKOFF EVENT WAS HELD AT THE CNOS FIELDHOUSE AND UNITED SPORTS CENTER IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.