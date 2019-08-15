LEWIS & CLARK LIVING HISTORY CAMP COMES TO THE RIVERFRONT

You may explore an 1804 living-history camp this weekend similar to one the Lewis and Clark Expedition had when they explored the Missouri River along what later became Sioux City.

Theresa Weaver-Basye says it’s the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd Museum and Welcome Center on the riverfront this Saturday and Sunday:

One of the highlights is the Sergeant Floyd Burial Re-enactment Ceremony;

There are also some special activities for kids at the riverfront camp, including making paper hats:

The encampment is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those attending will take Virginia Street to Floyd Boulevard and then Larsen Park Road past the Vets Bridge.

The Hamilton Boulevard approach will be closed Friday night through Saturday for bridge work by the Iowa D-O-T.