INSTALLATION OF NEW TYSON EVENTS CENTER VIDEO BOARD NEARS COMPLETION

THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW GIANT VIDEO SCREEN AND SCOREBOARD IS NEARING COMPLETION AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

GENERAL MANAGER TIM SAVONA OF SPECTRA SAYS THE NEW HIGH DEFINITION SCREEN IS IN PLACE, AND NOW THE PROGRAMMING AND WIRING OF IT WILL TAKE PLACE:

SAVONA SAYS THE NEW VIDEO BOARD WILL HAVE A WOW FACTOR FOR SPECTATORS AND GET THEM MORE ENGAGED IN THE GAME THEY ARE WATCHING:

NEW VIDEO RIBBON ELEMENTS HAVE BEEN ADDED ALONG THE SIDES OF THE ARENA.

THE NEW $900,000 PROJECT REPLACES A NEARLY 15 YEAR OLD SMALL SCREEN SURROUNDED BY ADVERTISING SIGNS.

THE FIRST PUBLIC EVENT TO USE THE NEW VIDEO BOARD WILL LIKELY BE AT THE OCTOBER 5TH MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAME.