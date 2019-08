HAMILTON BOULEVARD WILL BE CLOSED AT INTERSTATE 29 BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY EVENING AT 6PM THROUGH 7PM ON SATURDAY EVENING.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS ONE SOUTHBOUND LANE ON INTERSTATE 29 WILL ALSO BE CLOSED BY HAMILTON.

THE CLOSURE IS SO WORK ON THE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AT THAT LOCATION MAY TAKE PLACE.

MEANWHILE THE SOUTH END OF PIERCE STREET FROM GORDON DRIVE TO THE SOUTHBOUND I-29 FRONTAGE ROAD HAS RE-OPENED.

WORK CREWS OPENED THAT STRETCH OF HIGHWAY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.