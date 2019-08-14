SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN BEGINS THURSDAY

Thursday is the start of the first of three temporary shutdowns of the Sioux Gateway Airport.

The airfield will have full closures to accommodate the 17/35 Runway Reconstruction Project.

The first planned closure runs from 8am Thursday through Sunday, August 18th, at 8:00pm.

Sioux Gateway Airport will also close the following weekend from Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th.

The final closure will run from Saturday and Sunday, September 14th and 15th.

The project includes reconstruction and extensions of runways and taxiways

The FAA is funding 90% of the project.