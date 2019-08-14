REYNOLDS BLOCKS MILLER FROM ADDING IOWA TO LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP POLICY

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has blocked Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller from joining 21 states and six large cities in a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration policy easing restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

Miller says he sought approval from the governor in July, but Reynolds declined.

Miller, a Democrat, reached an agreement with Republican Governor Reynolds in May requiring him to get her consent before joining such lawsuits.

In exchange, Reynolds vetoed a bill lawmakers passed that weakened the attorney general’s powers.

Trump has replaced an Obama administration plan that required states to cut emissions from fossil fuel-burning power plants with a rule relaxing the state restrictions.

The federal lawsuit claims the Trump rule violates the federal Clean Air Act.