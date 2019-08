KKK HAD INFLUENCE IN IOWA & SIOUX CITY IN THE 1920’S

THE KU KLUX KLAN HAD A BRIEF BUT VERY VISIBLE PRESENCE IN IOWA FROM 1922-26.

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THAT IS THE TOPIC OF THE “HISTORY AT HIGH NOON” PRESENTATION ON THURSDAY:

HANSEN SAYS THE BLACK POPULATION WAS FAR FROM THE ONLY GROUP TARGETED BY KLAN MEMBERS IN IOWA DURING THE 1920’S.

ROBERT NEYMEYER WILL PRESENT THE PROGRAM ON HOW THE K-K-K CAME TO POWER IN IOWA, PROMISING TO RESOLVE MANY SOCIAL ILLS OF THE TIME INCLUDING VIOLATION OF THE PROHIBITION LAWS.

THE FREE PROGRAM TAKES PLACE DOWNTOWN AT NOON THURSDAY IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.