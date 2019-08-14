KING UNDER FIRE FOR “RAPE & INCEST” ABORTION COMMENTS

Iowa Congressman Steve King is drawing criticism for remarks he made Wednesday defending his “Heartbeat Bill” that would ban nearly all abortions.

King’s bill would have no exceptions for rape or incest and he spoke on that point before a conservative group in Urbandale questioning whether “there would be any population of the world left” if not for births due to rape and incest.

King introduced the Heartbeat Act several months ago, which would effectively ban abortions after about the sixth week of pregnancy:

The 4th District Republican added, “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father or of the mother.”