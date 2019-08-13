WIND POWER CONTINUES TO ENERGIZE MUCH OF IOWA

A 150-foot-long wind turbine blade positioned on the northwest corner of the Iowa State Fairgrounds was the site of a ceremony Monday.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the blade — and signed a proclamation declaring this “wind week” in Iowa.

American Wind Energy Association C-E-O Tom Kiernan says more than nine-thousand people are working in 10 different Iowa factories that are supplying things like wind turbine towers and blades.

Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham says one-third of all consumers make purchasing decisions based on a company’s environmental and social impact.

By 2020, Iowa wind turbines are projected to account for 40 percent of the energy produced in the state.

Radio Iowa