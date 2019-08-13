TRANSIT BUSES PROMOTE CITY RECYCLING EFFORTS

Some of Sioux City’s Transit buses have a new green look to them.

Carrie Radloff of the city’s Environmental Advisory Board unveiled a new transit bus wrap featuring graphics reminding citizens to recycle:

Radloff says she hopes the bus will bring awareness to the importance of recycling and to remind residents that their efforts do make a difference:

Many types of materials may be placed in the recycle bins, but glass is not one of them:

Residents may call Gill Hauling at 279-0151 for a recycle bin.