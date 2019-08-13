TEENAGE GIRL STRUCK BY VEHICLE AT SOUTH DAKOTA I-29 EXIT

South Dakota authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck a teenage girl along Interstate 29 in Lincoln County Monday, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s officials say the 15-year-old girl was either walking or standing along the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 when she was struck near the Tea-Harrisburg exit.
A passer-by saw the injured girl about 3 a.m. Monday and called authorities.
Sheriff Steve Swenson says he doesn’t know when the teen was hit.
Investigators found some pieces of evidence at the scene.